Trump praises historic inter-Korea summit, hails China's 'great help' on North Korea

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Friday (Apr 27) praised the meeting of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un and South Korean President Moon Jae-in, acknowledging the historic summit even as he raised questions about how long the positive diplomacy would last.

Kim and Moon earlier Friday pledged to work toward the "complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula", and seek to declare an official end to the 1950s Korean War and establish a permanent peace agreement.

In a pair of tweets, Trump appeared optimistic that a summit would be fruitful as he eyed his own meeting with Kim, expected in the coming weeks.

The US president has said he hopes to meet with Kim in May or June, and a White House official has said Trump may seek to meet with Moon beforehand.



KOREAN WAR TO END! The United States, and all of its GREAT people, should be very proud of what is now taking place in Korea! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 27, 2018

Meanwhile, Trump also hailed the "great help" provided by his Chinese counterpart on North Korea, which has tacked toward diplomacy after carrying out nuclear and missile tests that sent tensions soaring.

"Please do not forget the great help that my good friend, President Xi of China, has given to the United States, particularly at the Border of North Korea. Without him it would have been a much longer, tougher, process!" Trump wrote on Twitter.

China is North Korea's sole major ally but it has supported a series of United Nations sanctions to punish Pyongyang over the nuclear and missile tests.

