Trump rules out Demilitarized Zone for Kim summit

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (May 9) ruled out the Demilitarized Zone that divides the Korean peninsula as a venue for his upcoming summit with Kim Jong Un.

Trump, who had previously named the DMZ and Singapore as possible sites for the landmark meeting, told reporters at the White House the time and place would be announced "within three days."

Advertisement

Asked if the meeting would be held in the DMZ, as Trump had suggested last week, he said it would not be.

Trump's comments came as US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo headed home after meeting in Pyongyang with Kim to discuss the summit preparations.

Returning with Pompeo are three Americans who had been detained by Pyongyang, the White House said.

Trump has said that the date and venue for the summit have now been set, but cautioned that the arrangements were still being worked out.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Everything can be scuttled," he said, when asked if the summit plans could yet be derailed.

"A lot of good things can happen, a lot of bad things can happen," he said.

"I believe that both sides will negotiate a deal. I think it's going to be a very successful deal. I think we have a shot at making it successful. But lots of things could happen."