Trump says he's 'glad' Kim Jong Un 'is back, and well'

US President Donald Trump had downplayed reports of North Korean leader Kim Jong Un's poor
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump said Saturday (May 2) he was "glad" about the reappearance of Kim Jong Un and that the North Korea leader is apparently healthy.

"I, for one, am glad to see he is back, and well!" Trump tweeted, following Kim's first public appearance in nearly three weeks after intense speculation that he was seriously ill or possibly dead.

North Korean state television showed Kim walking, smiling broadly and smoking a cigarette at what the North said was the opening of a fertiliser factory on Friday in Sunchon, north of Pyongyang.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the completion of a fertiliser plant north of Pyongyang
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un attends the completion of a fertiliser plant, together with his younger sister Kim Yo Jong, in a region north of the capital, Pyongyang, in this image released by North Korea's Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on May 2, 2020. KCNA/via REUTERS

Rumours about Kim's health have been swirling since his conspicuous no-show at Apr 15 celebrations for the birthday of his grandfather, the North's founder - the most important day in the country's political calendar.

His absence triggered a series of fevered rumours and unconfirmed reports over his condition.

Kim's disappearance from public view came as Pyongyang's talks with Washington over the North's nuclear arsenal are at a standstill, despite three meetings between Kim and Trump.

If Kim had been incapacitated or dead, it would have increased uncertainty over the process.

Trump had downplayed reports of Kim's poor health and possible demise.

