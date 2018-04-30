Trump suggests meeting Kim Jong Un at Peace House

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Monday (Apr 30) suggested his planned meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take place at the Peace House on the border between North and South Korea, the same site as Kim's historic meeting last week with South Korea's president.

"Numerous countries are being considered for the MEETING, but would Peace House/Freedom House, on the Border of North & South Korea, be a more Representative, Important and Lasting site than a third party country? Just asking!" Trump wrote in a post on Twitter.

The Peace House in Panmunjom, the truce village in the Demilitarized Zone that separates the two Koreas, was where Kim and South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Friday for a historic summit.

Kim, the first North Korean leader to set foot in the South since the 1953 armistice that halted the Korean War, walked with Moon to the Peace House on the southern side of the border.

Preparations for a Trump-Kim summit have gathered momentum with North Korea's promise to pursue the complete denuclearization of the peninsula.

Seoul says North Korea has promised to shut down its nuclear test site within weeks and invite American weapons experts to verify its closure.

Kim also told Moon the North would have no need for nuclear weapons if the United States promised not to invade it, South Korean officials said.