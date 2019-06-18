Trump to have 'extended meeting' with Xi at G20 summit

WASHINGTON: United States President Donald Trump said on Tuesday (Jun 18) he had a positive phone conversation with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping and that they will hold an "extended meeting" next week at the G20 summit.

The US and China are in the middle of a costly trade war that has pressured financial markets and damaged the world economy.

Talks between the two sides to reach a broad deal broke down last month and interaction since then has been limited.

Trump has made no secret that, despite his threat to escalate the dispute with more US tariffs on Chinese goods, he would like to meet with Xi at the Group of 20 meeting in Japan next week.

Though he has repeatedly said the two parties would talk, the Chinese side has not confirmed a meeting would take place.

"Had a very good telephone conversation with President Xi of China. We will be having an extended meeting next week at the G-20 in Japan. Our respective teams will begin talks prior to our meeting," Trump said.

In addition to trade, Xi and Trump are expected to discuss US-led efforts to persuade North Korea to give up its nuclear arsenal.

Ahead of the G20, which is being held in Osaka, Japan, Xi will make the first visit to North Korea by a Chinese president in 14 years.

China's state television CCTV said the two leaders had a phone call, but did not give any details.

Earlier on Tuesday, Trump said he would meet with Xi at the G20 summit later this month, and that trade talks between the two countries were set to restart ahead of time.