‘Truth is finally out’, says Rosmah after it is revealed she did not buy pink diamond

KUALA LUMPUR: Rosmah Mansor, the wife of former Malaysian prime minister Najib Razak on Wednesday (Apr 10) said she felt vindicated, after a minister revealed in parliament that there was no purchase of a pink diamond widely linked to her.

Earlier in the week, Deputy Finance Minister Amiruddin Hamzah said in parliament that a sales agent had brought in a pink diamond, along with other jewellery, for the “wife of a VVIP” and declared them with the Customs Department.

He said the sales agent later declared the items when taking them out of Malaysia. In other words, there had been no purchase and taxes imposed.

Speaking outside a court complex in Kuala Lumpur, Rosmah said she was happy that the truth has finally emerged, adding that she has been a victim of lies despite the explanations given by her and her husband over the past two years.

“I am glad the truth is finally coming out. This is just one of them,” the 67-year-old told reporters.

“There are people who have come to apologise to me and I forgive them. But the most important thing is to apologise to the people for making them believe in the slander against me,” she added.

She said she was drawn into the scandal because she is the wife of a former prime minister.

“The people chose to listen to all the lies that were smeared against me and my husband. They do not believe us. Now we have to go through this. Unfortunately the people have to suffer because they chose to believe in lies that are more interesting ... and savoury.”

Earlier in court, Rosmah was charged with an additional count of receiving RM5 million (US$1.22 million) gratification in relation to a RM1.25 billion contract to supply solar panels to 369 rural schools in Sarawak in 2016.

Back in November, she was charged for receiving RM1.5 million in relation to the project and soliciting about RM187 million from it.

In total, she faces about 20 criminal charges, including 12 counts of money laundering and five counts on failure to declare her income.

The United States Department of Justice (DOJ) said the 22-carat pink diamond was bought with money stolen from state fund 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

According to a DOJ report, Jho Low, a close associate of Najib’s family, purchased the US$27 million piece of jewellery using money from US$620 million which Najib claimed was returned to a Saudi donor.

Speaking on the campaign trail for the Rantau by-election earlier this week, Najib said Rosmah had ordered the diamond. However, he said it was delivered to a friend in Hong Kong before being shown to Rosmah in Kuala Lumpur.

“When it arrived at home, she just looked (at it),” Najib was quoted as saying.

Rosmah's case will be mentioned on May 10 in the High Court. The offence is punishable by up to 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of RM10,000 or five times the value of the bribe, whichever is higher.

