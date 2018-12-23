Indonesia tsunami: Death toll hits 168, hundreds more injured

JAKARTA: Indonesia's disaster agency said 168 people were dead and another 745 injured after a tsunami struck coastal areas around the Sunda Strait between the islands of Sumatra and Java on Saturday (Dec 22) night.

Twenty people remain missing, according to authorities, as they expect the death toll to rise.

"We're recapping reports of impacts from the tsunami that struck in the Sunda Strait, particularly Serang, Pandeglang and South Lampung," Agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho told Metro TV on Sunday morning, referring to the tidal wave linked to an earlier eruption of Anak Krakatau volcano.

Hundreds of homes were damaged in the incident, and two people were missing, Nugroho said.

Hundreds of homes were damaged in the incident, and two people were missing, Nugroho said.



Benar, ada tsunami yang menerjang pantai di Selat Sunda pada 22/12/2018, 20.27 WIB. Penyebab tsunami bukan gempabumi. Namun kemungkinan adanya longsor bawah laut pengaruh erupsi Gunung Anak Krakatau. Bersamaan dengan adanya gelombang pasang akibat bulan purnama. pic.twitter.com/5Y2ZY9f0bi — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) December 23, 2018

Authorities say the tsunami may have been triggered by an underwater landslide following the eruption of Anak Krakatau, which forms a small island in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra.

Meanwhile, people injured have been rushed to health facilities to receive treatment.



Television footage showed roads blocked by debris from damaged houses, overturned cars and fallen trees. Authorities warned residents and tourists in coastal areas around the Sunda Strait to stay away from beaches and a high-tide warning remained in place through till Dec 25.

"Please do not be around the beaches around the Sunda Strait. Those who have evacuated, please do not return yet," said Rahmat Triyono, head of the meteorological agency.



A map showing the location of Anak Krakatoa volcano between Southern Sumatra and Western Java. (Photo: Google Maps)

Anak Krakatoa is a small volcanic island that emerged from the ocean half a century after Krakatoa's deadly 1883 eruption.

Anak Krakatoa is one of 127 active volcanoes which run the length of the archipelago.

Data sementara dampak tsunami di Pantai di Kab Pandeglang, Serang dan Lampung Selatan hingga 23/12/2018 pukul 04.30 WIB: tercatat 20 orang meninggal dunia, 165 orang luka-luka, 2 orang hilang dan puluhan bangunan rusak. Data korban kemungkinan masih akan terus bertambah. pic.twitter.com/6f7buuoD5Y — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) December 22, 2018





Photographer Oystein Lund Andersen said he captured an image photo of the volcano erupting, just before the huge waves hit the beach he was at.

"I had to run, as the wave passed the beach and landed 15-20m inland. Next wave entered the hotel area where i was staying and downed cars on the road behind it. Managed to evacuate with my family to higher ground through forest paths and villages, where we are taken care of my the locals," he said on Facebook.





