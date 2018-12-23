At least 20 dead after tsunami hits beaches around Sunda Strait in Indonesia

JAKARTA: At least 20 people died when a tsunami hit beaches around Sunda Strait in Indonesia before dawn on Sunday (Dec 23), the national disaster mitigation agency said in a statement.

It added that 165 people were injured.

"20 people died, 165 people were injured and two people are missing in three regions," national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement.



