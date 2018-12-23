At least 20 dead after tsunami hits Indonesia beaches following volcano eruption

JAKARTA: At least 20 people have been killed and more than one hundred injured in a tsunami in Indonesia that may have been caused by a volcano known as the "child" of the legendary Krakatoa, officials said early Sunday (Dec 23).

Dozens of buildings were destroyed by the wave, which hit beaches in South Sumatra and the western tip of Java about 9.30 pm local time (1430 GMT) on Saturday, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said in a statement.

Benar, ada tsunami yang menerjang pantai di Selat Sunda pada 22/12/2018, 20.27 WIB. Penyebab tsunami bukan gempabumi. Namun kemungkinan adanya longsor bawah laut pengaruh erupsi Gunung Anak Krakatau. Bersamaan dengan adanya gelombang pasang akibat bulan purnama. pic.twitter.com/5Y2ZY9f0bi — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) December 23, 2018

"20 people died, 165 people were injured and two people were missing in three regions," Nugroho said.

Authorities say the tsunami may have been triggered by an abnormal tidal surge due to a new moon and an underwater landslide following the eruption of Anak Krakatoa, which forms a small island in the Sunda Strait between Java and Sumatra.

A map showing the location of Anak Krakatoa volcano between Southern Sumatra and Western Java. (Photo: Google Maps)

Indonesia's geological agency was investigating the cause, Nugroho said, adding the death toll would likely increase.

Anak Krakatoa is a small volcanic island that emerged from the ocean half a century after Krakatoa's deadly 1883 eruption.

Anak Krakatoa is one of 127 active volcanoes which run the length of the archipelago.

Data sementara dampak tsunami di Pantai di Kab Pandeglang, Serang dan Lampung Selatan hingga 23/12/2018 pukul 04.30 WIB: tercatat 20 orang meninggal dunia, 165 orang luka-luka, 2 orang hilang dan puluhan bangunan rusak. Data korban kemungkinan masih akan terus bertambah. pic.twitter.com/6f7buuoD5Y — Sutopo Purwo Nugroho (@Sutopo_PN) December 22, 2018





Photographer Oystein Lund Andersen said he captured an image photo of the volcano erupting, just before the huge waves hit the beach he was at.

"I had to run, as the wave passed the beach and landed 15-20m inland. Next wave entered the hotel area where i was staying and downed cars on the road behind it. Managed to evacuate with my family to higher ground trough forest paths and villages, where we are taken care of my the locals," he said on Facebook.





