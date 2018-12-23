Indonesia 'volcano' tsunami: What might have caused it?

JAKARTA: At least 168 people people were killed and more than 700 injured, after a deadly tsunami struck the coastlines of Indonesia's Sumatra and Java islands on Saturday (Dec 22) night.

Within minutes, the shores became the scene of tragedy and devastation as the wave crashed into the beaches, leaving a trail of destruction in its path.

Advertisement

The aftermath left hundreds of homes destroyed and several people still missing. The death toll, authorities said, is expected to rise.

Experts have pointed to a volcano, situated between the two islands along the Sunda Strait. Here's what they think happened:



HOW IT COULD HAVE HAPPENED



Advertisement

Advertisement

The ongoing eruption of Mount Anak Krakatoa, the "child" of the legendary Krakatoa, is being seen as the likely cause of the deadly tsunami.



Volcanic activity from the Anak Krakatoa could have triggered an underwater landslide that led to an abnormal tidal surge and the resulting tsunami, national disaster agency spokesman Sutopo Purwo Nugroho said on Sunday.

Explaining this phenomenon to Channel NewsAsia, Professor Benjamin P Horton, principal investigator at the Earth Observatory of Singapore said: "According to this mechanism, tsunami waves are generated by the sudden displacement of water caused by a volcanic explosion, by a volcano's slope failure, or by an explosion and collapse/engulfment of the volcanic magmatic chambers."

Although relatively rare, submarine volcanic eruptions can cause tsunamis due to the sudden displacement of water or slope failure, according to the International Tsunami Information Centre.

Anak Krakatoa is a small volcanic island that emerged from the ocean half a century after Krakatoa's deadly 1883 eruption which killed more than 36,000 people.

According to Indonesia's geological agency, Anak Krakatoa had been showing signs of heightened activity for days, spewing plumes of ash thousands of metres into the air.

The volcano erupted again just after 9pm on Saturday, the agency said.

An eruption just before 4pm on Saturday lasted around 13 minutes and sent plumes of ash soaring hundreds of meters into the sky.



Anak Krakatoa, the "child" of the legendary Krakatoa, may have been the cause of the tsunami, officials said AFP/FERDI AWED

WHY WAS IT SO DESTRUCTIVE

Although volcano-triggered tsunamis have occurred before, it is a "very rare" occurrence said, Professor Horton.

But they can be destructive when they happen.

"As landslides can often involve vast amounts of rock, and they can fall into relatively shallow bodies of water, the tsunamis they produce can be breathtakingly high, and are sometimes nicknamed megatsunamis.

"The world’s most potent megatsunami took place on Jul 9, 1958, when an earthquake-triggered landslide (or landslides) fell into Alaska’s Lituya Bay; the ensuing tsunami reached a maximum height of 524m."

He added that the Krakatoa volcano had a catastrophic eruption in 1883 which resulted in 30-metre high waves that inundated the surrounding coastlines.

"It should also be noted that the tsunami occurred during high tide during a full moon, which would have boosted the tsunami height more than it otherwise would have been," he added.

Meanwhile, the desperate search for survivors continues as authorities scour the areas of impact amid the rubble.

Heavy equipment was being transported to badly-hit areas to help search for victims, as evacuation posts and public kitchens were being set up for evacuees.

Indonesia, one of the most disaster-prone nations on earth, straddles the so-called Pacific 'Ring of Fire', where tectonic plates collide and a large portion of the world's volcanic eruptions and earthquakes occur.

Most recently in the city of Palu on Sulawesi island a quake and tsunami killed thousands of people.

In 2004 a tsunami triggered by a magnitude 9.3 undersea earthquake off the coast of Sumatra in western Indonesia killed 220,000 people in countries around the Indian Ocean, including 168,000 in Indonesia.

Anak Krakatoa is one of 127 active volcanoes which run the length of the archipelago.

