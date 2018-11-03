Johor hopes Singapore will match toll abolishment at Tuas Second Link for motorcyclists

SINGAPORE: The Johor government has said on Saturday (Nov 3) that it hopes Singapore will match Malaysia's move to abolish the toll for motorcyclists at Tuas Second Link, Malaysia papers reported.

It was announced during the Pakatan Harapan government's first budget that motorcyclists using the Second Link to enter and leave Malaysia would no longer have to pay the toll from Jan 1 next year.



"We believe the Singapore government will follow suit, like when tolls at the Eastern Dispersal Link near the Johor Causeway were abolished," Jimmy Puah, chairman of Johor's international trade, investment and utility committee, told The Star.



Currently, thousands of Malaysians travel from Johor to Singapore for work via the Causeway and Second Link.



"Malaysians would definitely appreciate such a kind gesture from Singapore, just as they are happy with the decision by the Malaysian government," said Puah, adding that both countries have an agreement where Singapore would match any decision by Malaysia regarding toll rates at the two land checkpoints.



In February, Singapore announced that it would lower its toll rates at Tuas Second Link to match Malaysia's reduced rates.



Puah said this move would encourage more motorcyclists to use the Second Link checkpoint, which would help reduce the congestion at the Causeway.

“This also sends a message that the government appreciates the sacrifices made by Malaysians who work in Singapore and commute using motorcycles," he told the New Straits Times.



During Friday's budget, finance minister Lim Guan Eng also announced that toll for motorcyclists using the two bridges in Penang linking the mainland and the island would be abolished.