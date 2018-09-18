Tun and Mahathir among most popular names in Malaysia

PUTRAJAYA: Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad seems to be quite popular among parents in the country.

According to the National Registration Department (NRD), Tun and Mahathir are among the most popular names in Malaysia, with 4,726 people named Tun and 420 named Mahathir.

However, the NRD said the use of the name Tun is currently limited to those with Tun lineage, unlike previously when it could be used by anyone.

NRD deputy director-general (operations) Jasri Kasim said that the department’s records also show that the name Malaysia is also popular, with 129 people registered with that name, while 102 people are named Merdeka.

“The NRD has several standards which must be abided before parents can submit their names to the department, especially the meaning of the names, as some names may have different meanings to different communities.

“The NRD does not stop parents from giving their children any name, but if the name affects the recipient, then the department will propose other suitable names,” he told Bernama.

He said that parents’ choice of names were largely influenced by current events and factors such as politics, sports, entertainment as well as important events which occur when the baby was born.

“If the baby is born when the country’s political climate was hot, then names of political leaders would be popular, similarly a child born during the World Cup or when certain artistes were popular,” he said.

Jasri added that names of the states were also popular, with 176 people called Sabah, Johor (163), Perak (130), Melaka (91) and Kedah (60).

There are also 37 people named Pahang, Sarawak (12), Labuan (8), Perlis (7), Putrajaya (5), Selangor (3), Kelantan (2) and Pulau Pinang (1).

But so far, no one has been named Terengganu.