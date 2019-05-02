Two children dead after tornado tips bouncy castle in China

Two children dead after tornado tips bouncy castle in China

scene after bouncy castle tipped in china
Pictures posted on social media showed a partially deflated bouncy castle. (Screengrab: Weibo/Beijing Youth Daily)
BEIJING: Two children were killed in China after a tornado flipped over an inflatable bounce house in the northern province of Hebei on Thursday (May 2), state media reported, the second such incident in two months.

A tornado had struck a central plaza in Laiyuan county, overturning the bouncy castle in a freak accident that injured seven others, the Beijing Youth Daily reported, citing local authorities.

Pictures posted on social media by the newspaper showed a partially deflated bouncy castle on top of several cars.

Three people have been detained in connection with the incident and investigations are underway, the Beijing Youth Daily said.

In April, a dust tornado sent an inflatable bounce house flying in central China, killing two children and injuring 18 others.

Source: AFP/aa

