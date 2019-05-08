Two children dead as car ploughs into nursery outing in Japan

TOKYO: Two children were killed and a dozen injured, two critically, in Japan on Wednesday (May 8) after a car involved in an accident with another vehicle skidded into a nursery school group out for a walk with their teachers, NHK national television said.

All of the children and two of their teachers were taken to hospital for treatment, NHK added, but two - a boy and a girl, both two years old - died soon after.

Advertisement

Police said the car veered onto the pavement after making "contact" with another larger vehicle that was turning at a junction in Otsu City.

"The (smaller) car rammed into a group of 13 nursery school children and three teachers who were walking on the pavement," the police said in a statement.

A police spokesman said others in the group suffered injuries but declined to give further details. One remained in critical condition, a police spokesman told AFP.

Television footage showed two cars slewed at opposite corners of a crossing and brightly coloured school bags scattered on a sidewalk. The children had been returning from an outing to a lake, NHK said.



Advertisement

Advertisement

Japanese nursery schools regularly take children to the local park for playtime or out on short excursions during the day.

"We're very shocked and terribly saddened by this ghastly accident," the company operating the nursery said in a statement on their Facebook page.

"We are truly sorry, thinking of the future of the children who passed away."

Police said they had arrested the drivers of both cars - two women aged 52 and 62.

Rapidly ageing Japan has recently seen a series of fatal car accidents involving elderly drivers.

In April, a mother and her three-year-old daughter were killed after a car driven by a 87-year-old man ploughed into people on a crosswalk.

The accidents have raised questions about how long people should be allowed to drive.

Drivers over 65 were responsible for 965 deadly accidents in Japan - more than a quarter of the total - in 2016, according to the National Police Agency.

Most accidents caused by elderly drivers resulted from them mixing up the accelerator and the brake or losing control of the steering wheel.

Last month, a woman and her three-year-old daughter were killed when an 87-year-old man rammed into their bicycle.

The driver has said the crash was caused by a fault with the car and police are still investigating.