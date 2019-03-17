Two dead and 35 tourists believed trapped after landslides in Lombok: Official

JAKARTA: Two people have died and another 35 foreign and domestic tourists believed to be trapped after landslides hit a waterfall site on Indonesia's tourist island of Lombok on Sunday (Mar 17), a disaster agency official said on Sunday (Mar 17).

Two moderate earthquakes struck Lombok, triggering the landslides. About 40 Malaysian and domestic tourists were visiting the Tiu Kelep waterfall, north of the island, around the time of the landslides, the head of West Nusa Tenggara disaster agency Muhammad Rum told Kompas TV.

Search and rescue efforts have only managed to evacuate three of the 40 and two were found dead, Rum said.

"We hope they all survive. We cannot be sure yet, the evacuation is still underway," Rum said. He could not confirm the nationality of those who died or were rescued.

“There were about 40 tourists affected by the landslide around the area. Most of the victims were Malaysians and domestic tourists,” The Jakarta Post quoted a spokesman from Lombok regency administration as saying in a statement.

A total of 22 Malaysian tourists were reportedly trapped in the landslides, said Bernama.

A series of quakes and aftershocks killed nearly 500 people in Lombok last year and caused damages to buildings and public infrastructure worth an estimated total of US$500 million.

In a separate incident, flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rain in the easternmost province of Papua have killed at least 58 people, injured dozens and displaced more than 4,000, authorities said on Sunday.

