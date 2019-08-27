Two Johor schools to reopen after forest fire

JOHOR BAHRU: Two schools in the Malaysian state of Johor that were closed because of a massive forest fire at Kampung Pekajang in Iskandar Puteri will reopen on Wednesday (Aug 28).

The schools - the SK Tanjung Adang and SMK Tanjung Adang - will be open on Wednesday with precautionary measures in place. All students will have to wear face masks, while those with asthma and breathing difficulties have been told to stay at home.

The Department of Environment's air quality monitoring results on Tuesday afternoon showed that the situation had improved, said Ab Rahim Lamin, deputy director of school management for Johor’s Education Department.

“No smoke was detected in both the schools. The fire near the schools has also been contained by the fire and rescue department (JBPM),” he told Bernama.

The deputy director also thanked the fire service and other agencies involved with tackling the blaze.



The fire had spread to a larger area of 98 hectares by Sunday, up from an estimated 16 hectares on Friday.



Five 20,000L capacity water tankers were used to transport water taken from nearby fire hydrants to extinguish the fire. The source of the water had to be taken from a nearby fire hydrant because the existing river in the area could not accommodate the firefighting operations, JPBM director Yahaya Madis said.



The seven-day operation involved 140 JPBM officers and members from various agencies.

