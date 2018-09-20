Two Koreas leaders in mountain show of unity

SEOUL: Kim Jong Un and Moon Jae-in headed for the spiritual birthplace of the Korean nation Thursday (Sep 20) for a show of unity after their North-South summit gave new momentum to Pyongyang's negotiations with Washington.

The North Korean leader on Wednesday agreed to shutter the Tongchang-ri missile-testing site in the presence of international observers, a move the US welcomed by saying it was ready for immediate talks aimed at denuclearising the North by January 2021.

Advertisement

Pyongyang also said it could dismantle its best-known nuclear facility at Yongbyon, if the US takes "corresponding measures", as Kim and the South Korean president held their third summit this year.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un (R) and South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) gesture as they watch the large-scale gymnastic and artistic performance at the May Day Stadium in Pyongyang on Sep 19, 2018, after their summit. (Photo: PYEONGYANG PRESS CORPS / AFP)

It is an important caveat, but the declaration appeared to break the logjam in nuclear discussions with Washington.

President Donald Trump welcomed the move, tweeting that Kim had "agreed to allow Nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations", adding: "Very exciting!"

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kim Jong Un has agreed to allow Nuclear inspections, subject to final negotiations, and to permanently dismantle a test site and launch pad in the presence of international experts. In the meantime there will be no Rocket or Nuclear testing. Hero remains to continue being........ — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2018





....returned home to the United States. Also, North and South Korea will file a joint bid to host the 2032 Olympics. Very exciting! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 19, 2018





Secretary of State Mike Pompeo also praised the "important commitments", saying he spoke with his North Korean counterpart and invited him to meet next week on the sidelines of the United Nations General Assembly.

Negotiations had stalled since the historic Singapore summit between Trump and Kim in June, when Kim declared his backing for denuclearisation of the peninsula but no details were agreed.

Washington and Pyongyang have subsequently sparred over what that means and how it will be achieved, with the Trump administration consistently referring to the denuclearisation of North Korea specifically.

For its part Pyongyang has condemned demands for its unilateral disarmament as "gangster-like".

Experts remain sceptical, pointing out that Pyongyang has already said several times it has no need for further testing.

PEAK DIPLOMACY

Moon and Kim have sought to strengthen the North-South relationship at their Pyongyang summit, agreeing that the North Korean leader will visit Seoul "at an early date".

Moon said the historic trip could happen later this year. It would be the first by a North Korean leader since the Korean War ended in a 1953 armistice, leaving the peninsula divided by the Demilitarised Zone and technically still in a state of war.

The two leaders also agreed to a open permanent facility for family reunions, work towards joining up road and rail links, and bid jointly for the 2032 Olympics.

On Thursday, Moon and Kim flew separately from Pyongyang to Samjiyon airport near Mount Paektu, media pool reports said.

Video footage showed Moon's motorcade passing through Pyongyang streets lined with crowds in their Sunday best, waving flags and flowers and chanting "Unification of the fatherland!"

The two drove from Samjiyon to Mount Paektu on the Chinese border, a Southern presidential spokesman told journalists.

The 2,744-metre peak is considered sacred to all Koreans as the birthplace of Dangun, the legendary founder of the first Korean kingdom.

According to Pyongyang's narrative, it is also said to be where Kim Il Sung, the country's founder and Kim Jong Un's grandfather, led his anti-Japanese guerilla campaign during the 1910-45 colonial rule.

South Korean tourists flock to see the mountain via China but only a handful of Southerners have been granted access from the North Korean side, mostly for research purposes.

After the excursion, Moon will fly directly back to Seoul, the spokesman added, ending his three-day visit to the North.