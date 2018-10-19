Two men arrested after Malaysia pump attendant is beaten for refuelling wrong petrol

IPOH: Two men have been arrested after a petrol station attendant was slapped and kicked for refuelling the wrong type of petrol for a customer.

One of the suspects, a 40-year-old man, was arrested at his home in Jalan Klang Lama at Kuala Lumpur at around 9.45pm on Wednesday night (Oct 17), said Tapah Police Chief Superintendent Wan Azharuddin Wan Ismail.

The other 25-year-old suspect was arrested on Thursday at around 4.15pm after he surrendered at the Tapah District Police Headquarters, he added in a Facebook post.

The case came to light after CCTV footage of the incident, which happened on Oct 6, was circulated widely on social media.

The 42-second video showed a 23-year-old petrol attendant surrounded by a group of men wearing motorcycle helmets.

One of the men then proceeds to slap and kick the attendant. At one point, the attendant is also dragged by the collar of his shirt.

According to the police report filed by the victim, the customer did not state which type of petrol he wanted. As a result, the attendant decided to pump RON95 into the customer's motorcycle.

“Right after he realised it was not RON97, he became unhappy and said I was careless," said the victim in his report, according to The Star.

"I apologised to him, but his friends came and dragged me from the counter.

I told them again that I was sorry but they didn’t care and started hitting me," said the victim, who suffered bruises on his face.