Two men badly injured in Sabah after car hit by train

KOTA KINABALU: Two men were badly injured on Wednesday (Sep 26) after their car was hit by a train and dragged for about 20 metres in the Malaysian state of Sabah.



The Sabah Fire and Rescue Department said the accident happened at 1.10pm near the Petagas War Memorial when the car with the two men, in their 20s, was getting onto the main road.



The department operations centre said it rushed 12 fire and rescue personnel to the location after being summoned at 1.18 pm. The men were taken to the nearest hospital, it added.



According to a report in the New Straits Times, a witness at the scene said he heard a siren from the train before both vehicles collided.



“It was drizzling during the incident and I’m not sure if there’s a barrier at the railway or whether it is even functional.



“I was informed that both (the) driver and passenger of that car are from my village. I hope they are fine,” he said.

