Two tourists killed in crossfire during gang shootout near Bangkok mall

BANGKOK: Two tourists were killed and three others injured in crossfire during a shootout between rival gangs near a mall in Bangkok on Sunday night (Oct 7), local media reported.

The shooting happened at 8.30pm on a street behind Centara Watergate Pavillion Hotel, where tourist coaches were parked, reported The Nation.

The hotel is connected to the Watergate Pavillion Mall in Makkasan subdistrict, and about a 15-minute walk from Platinum Fashion Mall and Siam Paragon Mall.

Some of the victims were part of a group of Indian tourists who had just dinner at Watergate Pavillion Mall and were waiting for their bus at the parking lot.

While they were there, two groups of young men emerged from a nearby snooker club into an alley just beside the parking lot, said police major general Senit Samararn Samruajkit.

They began a fight that quickly escalated into an armed battle.

Witnesses said they saw around 20 men armed with pistols, knives and sticks running from the club into the street, he added.

Three of the men also opened fire.

The gang members fled as the police arrived at the scene, and none of them were apprehended, reported The Bangkok Post.

Police have yet to identify the type of rifles used, but spent shells from the AK47 assault rifle were found at the scene.

A 42-year-old Indian national, Gakhrejr Dheeraj, and a 28-year-old Lao tourist, Keovongsa Thonekeo, died after they were taken to the hospital.

Another Indian tourist, along with two Thai men, were also injured in the crossfire.