Two Vietnamese fishermen rescued after drifting in sea off Malaysia for 2 days

KUALA TERENGGANU, Terengganu: Two Vietnamese fishermen who were believed to be drifting in the sea for two days were rescued at a location about 45 nautical miles from Kuala Terengganu on Tuesday (Sep 25).

Both fishermen were found at 2.15pm by Pelican Calm, a fast crew boat owned by Alkahfi Lestari Oil & Gas and Flex Fleet Sdn Bhd which was on its way to send crew members from an oil and gas platform in the waters off Terengganu to Pulau Duyong jetty.

A Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency spokesman in Terengganu said the fishermen - identified as Nguyien Vam Le, 18, and Do Klen Luong, 22, - are believed to have fled their ship when they could not stand working at sea for 15 days.

"For the time being, they are being referred to their embassy for further information on their addresses, as well as to inform their relatives on their condition,” he said.

He said both fishermen were not arrested, as they did not commit any crime when they were found.

