Two-year-old girl dies after hitting ceiling fan in Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR: A two-year-old girl from Myanmar died in Malaysia after she hit a rotating ceiling fan while playing with her uncle, the police said on Wednesday (Jun 19).

Her uncle, 25, was playing with his niece by tossing her into the air when her head hit the fan, according to Ampang Jaya District Police Chief Noor Azmi Yusoff.

Postmortem results show that the toddler died from blunt force trauma to the head, reported New Straits Times.

The incident happened at about 10pm on Sunday at a two-storey house in Tasik Tambahan Ampang.

The toddler was taken to Ampang Hospital, where she was pronounced dead the next day, Noor Azmi added. Her uncle was arrested on Tuesday after her father filed a police report.