Typhoon Kong-rey barrels toward Japan

TOKYO: Japan is set to be hit by another tropical storm, the third of its kind in less than a month, authorities in the Pacific warned on Wednesday (Oct 3).



According to a forecast by the Joint Typhoon Warning Center (JTWC), which is based in Hawaii, Typhoon Kong-rey is expected to move into the Sea of Japan on Saturday.



The centre of the storm was 298 nautical miles south of Kadena Air Base in Okinawa as at midnight on Wednesday (11pm, Singapore time), with sustained winds of up to 185kmh.

Typhoon Kong-rey's path towards Japan. (Photo: Japan Meteorological Agency)

Earlier this week, Typhoon Trami battered Japan, killing two and injuring more than 120 people. The country suffered travel disruptions, with train services and flights scrapped after the storm made landfall.

On Sep 4, Typhoon Jebi battered Western Japan, leaving at least 11 dead and injuring scores more in what was the strongest typhoon to hit the country in 25 years.



The typhoon packed winds up to 216kmh, which ripped off roofs, overturned trucks and swept a 2,500-ton tanker into the bridge to Kansai International Airport, the region's main international gateway and a national transport hub.



And as Japan was still picking up the pieces, the northern island of Hokkaido was hit by a powerful 6.6-magnitude earthquake early on Sep 6.



