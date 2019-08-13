Typhoon Lekima death toll hits 49 in China

BEIJING: The death toll from Typhoon Lekima rose to 49 on Tuesday (Aug 13) and 21 were still missing after the monster storm wreaked havoc on China's eastern coast, causing huge damage with strong gales and torrential rain.

Lekima hit the three Chinese provinces of Zhejiang, Shandong and Anhui over the weekend and forced more than a million residents to flee.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Damaged worker accommodation buildings are seen at a construction site in Wenling City, in China's eastern Zhejiang province after being hit by Typhoon Lekima on Aug 10, 2019. (Photo: AFP/STR)

China's official news agency Xinhua said late Monday that at least 49 people are dead with dozens still missing.

Footage on state broadcaster CCTV showed flooded fields and streets, submerged vehicles, scattered debris and trees blown over as strong winds and rain pounded cities along the seaboard.

Lekima made landfall in Zhejiang province on Saturday, which bore the brunt of the damage after the storm hit with winds of nearly 190kmh and pounded the coast with waves several metres in height.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Waves hit a sea wall in front of buildings in Taizhou, China's eastern Zhejiang province on Aug 9, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Waves hit a sea wall in front of buildings in Taizhou, China's eastern Zhejiang province on Aug 9, 2019. (Photo: AFP)

Xinhua said the rainfall recorded this weekend in Shandong province was the largest since records began in 1952.

The natural disaster has inflicted economic losses of at least 26 billion yuan (US$3.7 billion), authorities said.

Rescue workers were shown on CCTV using boats and rope pulleys to carry out stranded residents over the weekend.

Thousands of flights were cancelled and train routes disrupted due to the typhoon, the state broadcaster reported, as Beijing, Shanghai and other major cities grounded planes.

Hundreds of tourist sites along the coast, including Shanghai Disneyland, were closed ahead of the storm.

