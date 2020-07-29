UK tells China: We will be watching Hong Kong elections closely

LONDON: British foreign minister Dominic Raab told top Chinese diplomat Wang Yi that Britain would be watching Hong Kong Legislative Council elections in September closely and stressed that China needed to rebuild trust in the global community.

"The Foreign Secretary said that the UK would be watching the Hong Kong Legislative Council elections in September closely, and urged China to uphold its international human rights obligations in Xinjiang," a foreign office spokesman said following a call between the two.

"He stressed the importance of China rebuilding trust with the international community by living up to its international responsibilities."

