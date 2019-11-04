Vietnam arrests eight in connection with UK truck deaths: State media

Asia

Vietnam arrests eight in connection with UK truck deaths: State media

The dangers of illegal crossings into Europe were laid bare this week when 31 men and eight women -
The dangers of illegal crossings into Europe were laid bare this week when 31 men and eight women - most believed to be from Vietnam - were found dead in a refrigerated truck in Britain. (Photo: AFP/Ben STANSALL)
(Updated: )

Bookmark

HANOI: Police in Vietnam have arrested eight people in relation to the discovery of 39 bodies in a truck near London last week, state media said on Monday (Nov 4).

"Based on what we learn from the suspects, we will actively launch investigations to fight and eradicate these rings which bring people illegally to Britain," said Nghe An province police chief Nguyen Huu Cau, according to the official Vietnam News Agency (VNA).

READ: Vietnam 'strongly condemns' human trafficking after UK truck tragedy

READ: Our coverage of the UK truck deaths

On Friday, Vietnamese police arrested two people and summoned others for questioning on suspicion of involvement in the incident.

Source: Reuters/nh

Tagged Topics

Bookmark