UMNO bank accounts frozen by anti-corruption agency: Report

JOHOR BAHRU: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) has frozen two bank accounts belonging to United Malays National Organisation (UMNO), the political party's vice-president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said on Thursday (Jun 28).

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the acting president for the party, said he received a call from the MACC notifying him that the accounts at the party headquarters and the Selangor branch had been frozen, The Star Online reported.

"It is almost certain that after this, MACC will freeze Johor UMNO's account as well," he was quoted as saying by The Star Online. Ahmad Zahid was delivering a speech during a state party Hari Raya gathering held at M Suites Hotel.

He also added that it was likely that Home Minister Muhyiddin Yassin would order the Registrar of Society to deregister UMNO.

