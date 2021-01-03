UMNO, Barisan Nasional to contest all parliamentary and state seats won in GE14: Ahmad Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) and Barisan Nasional (BN) have decided to contest all parliamentary and state seats that they won in the 14th general election (GE14).



UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also BN chairman, said the UMNO Supreme Council has also decided that all UMNO and BN candidates contesting in the 15th general election would be using the BN symbol.



Advertisement

Advertisement

"UMNO Supreme Council has decided that all parliamentary and state UMNO and BN seats won in GE14 should be taken back by us to contest. These are UMNO seats, UMNO is claiming them back,” he said on Sunday (Jan 3).



"We will not be using the symbol of other party. It is up to the other parties to use their own symbols or the symbol of their new friends but UMNO and BN will remain as the opponent.”



Ahmad Zahid said that after the 14th general election, 16 UMNO members of parliament had left the party. This resulted in the party having only 38 seats in Dewan Rakyat, without taking into consideration the vacant seat for Gerik in Perak, following the death of its incumbent Hasbullah Osman in November last year.



Advertisement

Advertisement

He also said that UMNO and BN has never joined Perikatan Nasional (PN), and the support rendered to the present government was only support for members of parliament.



"The move to sign a PN government charter in May was only as an indication of support for the PN government, not support for the registration of PN, in fact there was no new charter signed, and it is not as viralled that I as UMNO president and BN chairman had signed the new charter,” he said.



While stressing that the PN Presidential Council was created to ensure check and balance on PN government policies, Ahmad Zahid also reminded UMNO members at all levels to issued statements in line with the party leadership.



“Echo the voice of the head who is steadfast in looking after UMNO. Regardless of whether we are with each other at the grassroots, or holding post at branch, division, state or even at national levels, we must put our place in UMNO not with others ... the voice of UMNO is our voice, not for others,” he said.