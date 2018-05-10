UMNO, Barisan National need to self-reflect after GE14 defeat: Khairy Jamaluddin

SEREMBAN: The defeat of UMNO and Barisan Nasional (BN) in Malaysia's 14th general election is a clear message from the people that the coalition needs to self-reflect, said UMNO youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin in a statement on Thursday (May 10).

"Today is a new beginning for Malaysia. The people have sounded out loud and clear they want change. The leadership transition should take place smoothly without any attempt to deny the people's wish.

"As an UMNO and BN leader, I have tried my best to give the best to Malaysians. This party and its members have served the people and the country for over 60 years - the flaws came from us - its leaders," he said.

In the meantime, he noted that he was grateful at the mandate given to him by the people in the Rembau parliamentary seat and promised to work hard to develop the area.

"Sorry and thank you, Malaysia. Together we set aside our differences for a better Malaysia beginning today. A Malaysia that is competitive, modern and fair, with the people as its heartbeat," he said.

In the election on Wednesday, Khairy, who is also the incumbent for the Rembau parliamentary constituency which he won in 2008, secured a majority of 4,364 votes to defeat Parti Keadilan Rakyat candidate Roseli Abdul Ghani and Mustafa Dolah from PAS.

