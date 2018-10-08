UMNO chief Ahmad Zahid to give statement to MACC on Wednesday

KUALA LUMPUR: United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has to be present at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission headquarters in Putrajaya on Wednesday (Oct 10) to assist in a probe, according to a source.



The source said Ahmad Zahid, who is the former deputy prime minister, has been asked to be there at 10am.

When contacted, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Azam Baki confirmed this but declined to elaborate.

Ahmad Zahid, meanwhile, tweeted on his official account that he would give his full cooperation to the MACC.

Atas permintaan peribadi, saya meminta agar tiada sebarang perhimpunan diadakan pada hari Rabu pagi nanti di hadapan ibupejabat SPRM. Saya hanya akan nemberi keterangan. Kerjasama akan saya berikan sepenuhnya kpd pihak SPRM. — Ahmad Zahid Hamidi (@Zahid_Hamidi) October 8, 2018





He said he was only giving a statement and advised his supporters not to gather at the MACC headquarters on Wednesday.

Last July, Ahmad Zahid gave statements twice to the MACC to assist its investigation into the alleged misappropriation of Yayasan Akal Budi funds.