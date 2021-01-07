Motion tabled for UMNO to cut ties with Bersatu in the next general election, says party supreme council

KUALA LUMPUR: The United Malays National Organisation's (UMNO) Supreme Working Committee said on Wednesday night (Jan 6) that a motion to cut ties with Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) in the next general election would be debated at the party's upcoming general assembly on Jan 31.

The committee said other motions raised by a large majority of UMNO divisions included defending UMNO's relationship with Parti Islam Se-Malaysia (PAS) in the Muafakat Nasional (MN) coalition and pushing for the 15th general election to be held before the end of the first quarter of 2021, subject to COVID-19 conditions.



"These motions touch on policy questions and fundamental approach which will greatly impact the party and country's future," the committee's statement said.

"The council agrees to carry these motions to the general assembly on Jan 31 to be debated and decided at the highest level, according to the party's constitutional provisions," added the statement, issued by party information chief Shahril Hamdan.



The general assembly was previously postponed by six months due to the COVID-19 pandemic.



Earlier this week, it was announced that UMNO minister Annuar Musa was sacked as Barisan Nasional's (BN) and MN's secretary-general.



BN, the former ruling political coalition until its fall in 2018, is led primarily by UMNO, with the UMNO president serving as the registered political coalition’s chairman.



Malaysian media reported that Mr Annuar Musa was sacked as he was seen to be siding with the ruling Perikatan Nasional coalition, led by Bersatu.



Over the weekend, UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi announced that UMNO and BN have decided to contest all federal and state seats that they won in the last general election.

It was reported on Monday that 189 out of 191 divisions have decided to reject any form of cooperation with Bersatu in the next general election.

Mr Annuar Musa held a press conference on Wednesday during which he claimed that Ahmad Zahid had sent a letter to the King stating support for opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim to be prime minister.

He also disputed the number of divisions that rejected cooperation with Bersatu.

