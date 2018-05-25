UMNO divisional chief Jamal Yunos disappears from hospital after being charged

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian police are looking for the controversial divisional leader of former ruling party UMNO, Jamal Yunos, after he went missing from hospital.

He had earlier been charged for causing public nuisance by smashing beer bottles in front of the Selangor government offices in October last year. Apart from the charge for public nuisance, he also faces two other charges for trespassing.

A source familiar with the matter said on Friday (May 25) that the head of the nationalist "Red Shirts" movement has been missing from the hospital where he was undergoing treatment since about 3pm, after he was charged.

BREAKING: Jamal Yunos has "disappeared" from hospital. He was slapped with 3 charges today while there seeking treatment. pic.twitter.com/1Mqh7KXLTs — Sumisha Naidu (@SumishaCNA) May 25, 2018

Jamal is still considered to have been in police custody at that time, as the authorities were processing bail documents when he went missing. Bail was set at RM3,000 for each of the three charges.

Jamal was first arrested in connection with a firearms investigation on Tuesday. He checked himself into hospital for back pain after he was released.

Jamal is a household name in Malaysian politics, first as the leader of the "pro-Malay rights" movement, the Red Shirts, and also for his antics, which include showing up at the Selangor administrative offices in a towel to make a point about water cuts.

Channel NewsAsia has been informed that his associate and fellow party member, lawyer Imran Tamrin, was detained to help track Jamal down.

Imran confirmed he was at a police station "to assist and facilitate the investigation".

He told Channel NewsAsia that as of 10.40pm, the police did not know where Jamal was.