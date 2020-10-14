UMNO mulls withdrawing support for Perikatan Nasional, will set new terms for cooperation with ruling coalition

KUALA LUMPUR: UMNO is mulling the idea of withdrawing its support for Perikatan Nasional (PN) and will set new terms in writing to continue its political cooperation with the ruling coalition.

UMNO secretary-general Ahmad Maslan said the matter was agreed unanimously at the party’s Supreme Council’s Political Bureau meeting, which ended late Tuesday night (Oct 13).

He added that Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin will be notified of the party’s decision and new terms on Wednesday.

“All state UMNO liaison body chairmen and Supreme Council members, including those undergoing quarantine, agree with the decision,” he told reporters at the lobby of the UMNO headquarters after the meeting.

UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi is scheduled to have an audience with King Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri'ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah at 5pm on Thursday, the secretary-general added.



The five-hour dual-session meeting chaired by Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was attended by his deputy Mohamad Hassan and all party wing leaders.



Ahmad Maslan said the meeting also suggested to the Muafakat Nasional (MN) steering committee that MN be immediately registered as a legitimate political coalition.

He stressed that UMNO viewed political stability as being very important and economic growth must be enhanced.

When asked if UMNO would pull out immediately from PN if the coalition refuses to accept the new terms, Ahmad Maslan said further discussions would be held.

He said the decision was made based on the political situation in the country, after opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim had an audience with the king on Tuesday.

Anwar Ibrahim claimed he has the support of more than 120 members of Parliament, adding that that the king would be calling on party heads for input and to confirm the documents submitted by the Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) president.

Istana Negara said on Tuesday that Anwar Ibrahim did not produce a list of names of those backing him during a royal audience.



In a statement, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said the meeting between the king and Anwar Ibrahim on Tuesday lasted for about 25 mins.



“In this meeting, Mr Anwar had presented the number of Members of Parliament who he claims are in support of him. However, he did not present a list of names of these parliamentarians to back his claims.



“In relation to that, the king had advised Mr Anwar to obey and respect the due process of law as per the Federal Constitution,” the comptroller said.