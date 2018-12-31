UMNO must set aside desire to return to power for now: Acting party president

SEREMBAN: The United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) must put aside its desire to return to power for the time being, said its acting president on Monday (Dec 31) as he unveiled plans to revitalise the party.

In a post on his Facebook account, Mohamad Hasan outlined a five-pronged strategy to rejuvenate UMNO to continue its active participation in Malaysia’s political arena.



The strategy comprises nurturing a Malaysian democratic system through principled leadership as an opposition party; raising UMNO’s credibility; combating money politics; turning ideas into political capital and reviewing the Malay Agenda, he said.

“UMNO must, for the moment, put aside its desire to return to power. We now only have one choice, which is to help the Malays regain their confidence to be the vessel for politics, charity and service for the benefit of the Malays.

“We will not engage in talks to seek a backdoor entrance to assume power or hijack the outcome of the last general election. UMNO will not betray Malaysians who have chosen a new government,” he said.

UMNO is in deep turmoil, with senior figures leaving the party.

After days of defying calls by members to resign, UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi handed over his duties to Mohamad on Dec 18.

FIGHTING MONEY POLITICS

UMNO would also stand firm in fighting money politics, said the acting party president.

He said money politics was not just a factor for the party's defeat in the May general election. It also made the people weak and drained their resilience.

“My friends and I in the party will clean it up thoroughly. Anyone who does not want to be in this battle can move elsewhere where you can get what you are hoping for.

“The new UMNO is only for those who are clean and who will fight for and loves his/her race. We will terminate money politics before it exterminates UMNO,” he said.

Mohamad also stressed that it would take time to rejuvenate UMNO as there was no easy and clear way of doing it in the fast-changing Malaysian and global political environment.

“As such, I am asking all UMNO members and friends to be ready for the difficult and winding road ahead.

“We will face together whatever lies ahead, with integrity and responsibility. Only, do not expect instant success, but be assured that with patience and strength, the outcome will be a happy one,” he said.