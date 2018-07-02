UMNO polls: Khairy claims delegates ordered to back party warlords' choice
KUALA LUMPUR: Former UMNO youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin claimed on Sunday (Jul 1) that many of the party delegates were ordered and threatened to support the warlords’ choice in the party polls.
Khairy, who lost to Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the contest for the UMNO president post, said in a tweet on Sunday, that the division voting system favoured the warlords as they had strong grip on their divisions, despite the statistics on popular votes showed majority of the party members wanted a change.
“Majority of the members wanted a change but the warlords still turned a deaf ear to the people’s voice.
“They nod, clap, as if they don’t have own stand,” he tweeted.
However, the former youth and sports minister said he accepted Saturday's result with an open heart, but wanted UMNO to change and its members to discard the feudal mentality.
Dr Zahid, who is also Bagan Datuk UMNO Division chief and former vice-president assumed the duties of party president after garnering 93 votes.
Khairy secured 51 votes while party veteran Razaleigh Hamzah only obtained 23 votes.
The former youth chief, in a subsequent tweet, also declined an offer to become Barisan Nasional's secretary-general saying he wanted focus on his role as an MP and help UMNO.