UMNO polls: Khairy claims delegates ordered to back party warlords' choice

KUALA LUMPUR: Former UMNO youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin claimed on Sunday (Jul 1) that many of the party delegates were ordered and threatened to support the warlords’ choice in the party polls.

Khairy, who lost to Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi in the contest for the UMNO president post, said in a tweet on Sunday, that the division voting system favoured the warlords as they had strong grip on their divisions, despite the statistics on popular votes showed majority of the party members wanted a change.

Walaupun saya terima keputusan ini dengan hati yang terbuka, saya mahu UMNO berubah. Buang mentaliti feudal. Angguk2, tepuk2, seolah2 tiada pendirian sendiri. Majoriti ahli nak berubah tetapi warlords masih pekak terhadap suara rakyat. — Khairy Jamaluddin (@Khairykj) July 1, 2018

“Majority of the members wanted a change but the warlords still turned a deaf ear to the people’s voice.

“They nod, clap, as if they don’t have own stand,” he tweeted.

However, the former youth and sports minister said he accepted Saturday's result with an open heart, but wanted UMNO to change and its members to discard the feudal mentality.



Dr Zahid, who is also Bagan Datuk UMNO Division chief and former vice-president assumed the duties of party president after garnering 93 votes.

Khairy secured 51 votes while party veteran Razaleigh Hamzah only obtained 23 votes.



The former youth chief, in a subsequent tweet, also declined an offer to become Barisan Nasional's secretary-general saying he wanted focus on his role as an MP and help UMNO.

Terima kasih DS @Zahid_Hamidi kerana menawarkan saya jawatan Setiausaha Agung BN tadi. Saya memberi tahu beliau saya tidak mahu pegang apa2 jawatan tinggi parti. Saya memberi fokus kepada tugas sebagai MP. Sedia bantu & tetap bersama UMNO. https://t.co/O3URgRUJxd — Khairy Jamaluddin (@Khairykj) July 1, 2018



