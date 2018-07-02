UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi gives statement at anti-graft agency

PUTRAJAYA: Ahmad Zahid Hamidi was at the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) headquarters on Monday (Jul 2) to give a statement, two days after he was elected president of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO).

The MACC contacted Ahmad Zahid on Jun 27 requesting that he assist in investigations into two cases. However, MACC deputy chief commissioner (operations) Azam did not elaborate on what the two cases are.



The former deputy prime minister arrived in a black Toyota Vellfire at 9.50am and smiled and waved at reporters as he entered the MACC headquarters.

Reporters from local and international media had been waiting since 8am for his arrival.



Ahmad Zahid said on Sunday that he would go to the MACC headquarters to assist in the investigation into funds in a foundation belonging to his family.

He also said that UMNO would leave it to the MACC to probe the allegation that the party had received funds from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB), and that he believed the commission would carry out the probe in a transparent manner.



Ahmad Zahid's statement to the MACC comes after former prime minister Najib Razak and his wife Rosmah Mansor gave their statements in relation to an investigation into 1MDB.