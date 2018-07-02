UMNO president spends 9 hours at Malaysian anti-graft agency, gives statement on 1MDB

PUTRAJAYA: UMNO president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi completed giving his statement on the 1Malaysia Berhad Development’s (1MDB) case to the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) on Monday (Jun 2), after spending nine hours at its headquarters here.



Ahmad Zahid said the statement included the details about a meeting between him and a representative of the Saudi Arabian royal family.



“The matter needs details as the only information (they had) were from the media. I have finished giving my statement on the issue ...” he told reporters.



The newly-elected UMNO president arrived at the MACC headquarters at 9.50am and left at 6.40 pm.



Ahmad Zahid asked the media to give him ample time and space to make a statement related to 1MDB.



Prior to this, the Prime Minister’s Office had announced the setting up of the 1MDB Investigation Task Force to conduct a detailed investigation, asset tracing and acquisition as well as prosecution of individuals who had committed offences relating to the management of 1MDB.



Meanwhile, MACC sources said Ahmad Zahid would be called again on Tuesday, this time to give his statement on the alleged misappropriation of funds of the Yayasan Akal Budi, a foundation he chairs.



Media reports stated that the new UMNO president was believed to have abused some RM800,000 (US$197,600) of the foundation’s funds to settle his and his wife’s credit card bills.



Ahmad Zahid was the third person after former prime minister Najib Razak and his wife, Rosmah Mansor, called to give their statement on the 1MDB state fund scandal.