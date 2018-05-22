UMNO respects Malaysia’s anti-graft investigation into former PM Najib: Party leaders

KUALA LUMPUR: The ongoing investigation by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) into former prime minister Najib Razak’s alleged involvement in the 1MDB corruption scandal is respected by his party members.

Acting president of the United Malays National Organisation (UMNO) Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said this on Tuesday (May 22), after chairing the party’s first Supreme Council meeting since its electoral defeat.

Advertisement

“This is the MACC’s procedure. We respect it as long as it’s conducted with suitable timing,” he told reporters at a press conference at UMNO’s headquarters in Kuala Lumpur.

“What we aren’t comfortable with is when the procedure is carried out at unreasonable hours.”

Police searched Mr Najib's home through the night last week and it went on for about 18 hours, prompting his lawyer to issue a statement criticising the "unwarranted harrassment".



On Tuesday evening, party members discussed their plan to hold an internal election for all party posts, including that of president and vice president. According to its acting leader, every position is open to contest.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Traditionally, UMNO holds its election every three years. But the last internal vote took place on Oct 19, 2013. Mr Najib had postponed the 2016 party election.



UMNO caretaker president Ahmad Zahid Hamidi gives media briefing about party's election, says all posts are open to contest. UMNO hasn't held internal election for years during ex-PM Najib's presidency and has been facing pressure to do so pic.twitter.com/V6INbUgVMJ — Pichayada P. (@PichayadaCNA) May 22, 2018

UMNO leaders also plan to meet the party’s grassroots members in certain divisions and branches to discuss issues on the ground, following the electoral defeat which shrank its parliamentary seats from 88 in 2013 to 54.

Acting chairman Zahid emphasised that both UMNO and its coalition Barisan Nasional (BN) are open to different views from member parties and are determined to address their weaknesses.

“We’re open. We step forward to gain new support. We fix our weaknesses and admit mistakes need to be corrected,” he told reporters. “We’re confident, UMNO and BN will rise again.”

For its stability, UMNO is set to be restructured as well as rebranded. The same applies to the rest of its coalition BN, which held its Supreme Council meeting last week.

The task is to be supervised by UMNO youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin, who said he has one month to come up with new structures and images for the coalition to discuss.

“We’ll decide on a few options, from structure to ideology and how to achieve them. We’ll be as inclusive as possible,” said the youth chief.

During the press conference, UMNO leaders vowed to observe every step taken by the new government under Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad, and serve as the opposition “in a constructive manner” to ensure that the Pakatan Harapan administration delivers on its election promises.



UMNO leaders vowed to observe every step taken by the new government under Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad. (Photo: Pichayada Promchertchoo)

The Supreme Council meeting came on the heels of the party’s historic defeat in the 14th general election on May 9, when then-ruling coalition BN was crushed by the opposition Pakatan Harapan alliance under the leadership of 92-year-old Mahathir Mohamad.

Following the loss, Mr Najib resigned as UMNO president and BN chairman. He is currently facing a high-profile investigation by the MACC into his alleged role in one of the country’s biggest corruption scandals.

Earlier on Tuesday, the former prime minister gave a statement to MACC officials as they investigate the origin of US$10.6 million believed to have been transferred from SRC International – a former subsidiary of debt-ridden state development fund 1MDB – into his bank accounts.

Mr Najib spent about four hours at the MACC headquarters in Putrajaya. In brief comments to reporters, he said he had to return for further questioning on Thursday.

"I gave a statement in 2015 over SRC and the statement today which I have given is a continuation of that – I have given more details today," the 64-year-old said.

