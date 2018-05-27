UMNO's Jamal Yunos not on the run, willing to cooperate: Lawyer

KUALA LUMPUR: The division chief of Malaysia's former ruling party UMNO, Jamal Yunos, has not gone on the run and is willing to cooperate, his lawyer said on Sunday (May 27).

This after police launched a search for him following his disappearance from hospital on Friday, after he had been charged with three offences.

In a statement issued at 4am, lawyer and UMNO assemblyman Imran Tamrin said he believed there was some "miscommunication".

He said Jamal got in touch with lawyers to say he had rushed off after being discharged to settle "office hours" matters, thinking the bail process was complete.

The leader of the pro-Malay Red Shirts movements had been uncontactable by police for more than 24 hours, with immigration put on alert.

On Friday, he was charged for allegedly committing a public nuisance by smashing beer bottles in front of the Selangor government offices in October, in protest of a beer festival. That charge carries a maximum RM400 fine if convicted.

He was also charged with two counts of house-trespassing, which carries a maximum three-year jail term and up to RM5,000 fine per conviction.

Bail was set at RM3,000 for each charge. Channel NewsAsia has reach out to the Malaysian police on whether his disappearance will be viewed as a violation.

"Lawyers believe there was some miscommunication, to the point that this situation was exploited to give a negative impression," said Imran.

"Jamal did not run away and was always following current issues and is prepared to give his full cooperation".

Imran said Jamal, who had checked himself into hospital for back pain, had still not fully recovered and would complete his bail process once he was in better condition.