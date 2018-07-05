UMNO's Jamal Yunos repatriated to Malaysia, says lawyer

SHAH ALAM, Selangor: UMNO Sungai Besar division chief Jamal Yunos was repatriated from Indonesia back to Malaysia on Thursday (Jul 5), according to his lawyer Mohd Imran Tamrin.

He said he was informed by fellow lawyer Adherie Zulfikri in Jakarta that Jamal had left Jakarta for Kuala Lumpur at 11am local time on Malaysia Airlines Flight MH710. Adherie had represented Jamal in Indonesia.

“Jamal’s family and I express our gratitude to POLRI (the Indonesian police) and the Immigration authorities of Indonesia who had taken care of him during his detention (in Indonesia)," said Mohd Imran in a statement.

“We also thank the Embassy of Malaysia which helped coordinate Jamal’s repatriation to Malaysia and the Malaysian police who are accompanying him," he added.

Jamal, who is the leader of the Red Shirts movement, had been on the run from Malaysian authorities for more than a month. He was arrested by Indonesian police while he was having a haircut in south Jakarta.

The 48-year-old disappeared from the Ampang Puteri Specialist Hospital on May 25.

He had been charged with causing public nuisance by smashing beer bottles in front of the Selangor government offices in October last year, in protest against a beer festival.



