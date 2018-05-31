UN and Myanmar agree on outline of Rohingya return deal

GENEVA: The United Nations refugee agency said on Thursday (May 31) that it had reached a framework agreement with the Myanmar government aimed at allowing hundreds of thousands of Rohingya Muslims sheltering in Bangladesh to return safely and by choice.

"Since the conditions are not conducive for voluntary return yet, the MoU (memorandum of understanding) is the first and necessary step to support the Government's efforts to change that situation," the UN High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement.

Since August 2017, about 700,000 Rohingya Muslims have fled a military crackdown in mainly Buddhist Myanmar, many reporting killings, rape and arson on a large scale, the UN and aid agencies have said.