UN chief praises South Korea's simultaneous fight against COVID-19, climate change

UNITED NATIONS: UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres praised South Korea on Thursday (Apr 30) for combatting COVID-19 while simultaneously fighting climate change.

The country was providing a "remarkable example" of how "the two things can be put together," Guterres told journalists during a press conference.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Under a so-called Green Deal, South Korea has put together what Guterres called "very ambitious" plans for a post-coronavirus economic recovery which include a reduction of emissions and coal-fired plants.

Earlier in the day, South Korea reported no new locally transmitted coronavirus cases for the first time since the disease was detected in the country more than two months ago.

"The Republic of Korea has been extremely successful in addressing COVID-19," Guterres said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Eradication of the virus coupled with an environmentally friendly, socially inclusive economic recovery "is an example that should be followed everywhere" Guterres said.

According to the UN, the fact that containing the pandemic has led to reduced greenhouse gas emissions shows how drastically the climate crisis affects humanity, threatening millions of people across the globe.

Download our app or subscribe to our Telegram channel for the latest updates on the coronavirus outbreak: https://cna.asia/telegram