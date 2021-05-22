UN says it is alarmed at violence in Myanmar's Chin State

FILE PHOTO: The United Nations flag is seen during the 74th session of the United Nations General A
FILE PHOTO: The United Nations flag is seen during the 74th session of the United Nations General Assembly at U.N. headquarters in New York City, New York, U.S., September 24, 2019. REUTERS/Yana Paskova

REUTERS: The United Nations said on Friday (May 21) it was alarmed at violence in northwestern Myanmar's Chin State, where thousands of people have been displaced by fighting between security forces and fighters opposed to the junta that took power in February.

"The United Nations calls on security forces to urgently take all necessary measures and precautions to spare civilians and civilian infrastructure, and to adhere to the fundamental principles of distinction, necessity, proportionality and protection," the UN office in Myanmar said in a statement.

"We urge everyone involved to facilitate the delivery of relief by the United Nations and all humanitarian partners."

