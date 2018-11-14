Under One Roof actor Zaibo dies at 62 after cancer battle

JOHOR BAHRU: Malaysian comedian Zaibo, best known for his role in 1990s English sitcom Under One Roof, died on Wednesday (Nov 14) at the age of 62.

Zaibo, whose real name is Zainal Ariffin Abd Hamid, had revealed in September that he had stage four oesophageal cancer, which had spread to his stomach, lungs, liver and left rib cage.

Advertisement

He passed away at 1.30pm, according to his wife Siti Hawa Sawal.

“Abang Zaibo is no more … please pray for him,” she said.

Zaibo is well known for his role as mee rebus seller Yusof in Under One Roof, which first aired in 1995.

The veteran actor also starred in Malaysian series Spanar Jaya in the 1990s.

Advertisement

Advertisement

On Monday, Johor Princess Aminah Sultan Ibrahim - whose late brother died of cancer in 2015 - visited the veteran actor at his home in Batu Pahat.