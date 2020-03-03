Not fair to label Malaysian PM Muhyiddin a traitor: PAS deputy president

KUALA LUMPUR: It is unfair to label the newly-installed Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin a traitor for accepting the Prime Minister's post, said PAS deputy president Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man on Tuesday (Mar 3).

Mr Muhyiddin, who is also Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) president, made the decision to accept the appointment as he wanted to resolve the political turmoil in Malaysia, Mr Tuan Ibrahim told Bernama.



“His name was proposed to solve the crisis, it is not a question of rebellion as has been portrayed (by certain quarters). I think the people should look at it in a positive context instead of accusing and condemning him (Muhyiddin),” he said.

Mr Tuan Ibrahim said that Mr Muhyiddin's inaugural address yesterday, in which he pledged to build a clean government that has integrity and is free of corruption, was in line with the wishes of the people.

"Hopefully he can achieve what he wants," he said, adding that the Pagoh MP should be given the space and opportunity to administer the country.

Mr Muhyiddin was sworn in as Malaysia's eighth prime minister on Sunday, ending a week of political upheaval in the country.



In his televised address, the 72-year-old also promised to give priority to providing quality, affordable healthcare services, and draw from his six years of experience as education minister to improve the quality of education.

He also promised to implement the Shared Prosperity Vision 2030, a development model launched by Dr Mahathir in May last year that aims at boosting economic growth and bridging the income and wealth gaps.



"Let's rebuild our country and restore its glory together with me," he said.

"BACK ON TRACK"



The director of the Centre for Media and Information Warfare Studies from Universiti Teknologi Mara, Assoc Prof Dr Ismail Sualman agreed with Mr Tuan Ibrahim's outlook, describing Muhyiddin's appointment as a remedy to the country's almost week-long political turmoil.

People should accept the appointment and give the new government a chance to lead the country, he said, adding that Mr Muhyiddin's administration should work towards restoring the economy to create a positive outlook for Malaysia.

"I am confident that the prime minister (Muhyiddin) and the Cabinet will be able to resolve the pending issues and allay people's fears over the country's political situation," he said.

Dr Ismail praised Mr Muhyiddin's stance of not provoking confrontations with any party and said that he was confident that the new Prime Minister would be able to bring Malaysia "back on track", thanks to his experience in previous administrations.

