Up in smoke: Indonesia burns mountain of marijuana

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia: A towering stack of marijuana that weighed a hefty 800kg went up in smoke Thursday (Dec 27) as Indonesian police lit up the pungent contraband.

Authorities in the Muslim-majority nation's Aceh province took a match to the bricks of pot and also destroyed some 19kg of methamphetamine, seized in raids this year.

Five drug suspects in bright-orange prison garb were paraded around the ceremony.

This picture taken on Apr 26, 2018 shows Indonesian police destroying marijuana plants during a raid on a marijuana plantation in Indrapuri, Aceh province. (Photo:CHAIDEER MAHYUDDIN / AFP)

Aceh is a deeply conservative region at the tip of Sumatra island that publicly whips criminals for a range of offences including gambling, drinking alcohol, and having gay sex or relations outside of marriage.

Indonesia also has some of the world's strictest drug laws.

This month, five foreigners were arrested in Bali for drug trafficking, with a German and Peruvian possibly facing execution if convicted.