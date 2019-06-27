US, Japan have not discussed revising security pact: Japan

TOKYO: Japan's top government spokesman said on Thursday (Jun 27) that Japan and the United States have not discussed revising the US-Japan security treaty after US President Donald Trump renewed his criticism of the defence pact in a television interview.

Trump told Fox television in Washington on Wednesday that if the United States is attacked, Japan "doesn't have to help us at all. They can watch it on a Sony television, the attack."

The Japanese and US governments "have not discussed revising the US-Japan Security Treaty at all," Yoshihide Suga told reporters in Tokyo.

"The obligations of the United States and Japan ... are balanced between both countries," he added.

