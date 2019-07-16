US ambassador to Japan to resign this month

TOKYO: US Ambassador to Japan William Hagerty is resigning this month after two years in office, the US Embassy said on Tuesday (Jul 16).

Hagerty, who succeeded Caroline Kennedy as envoy to one of Washington's most important allies in late July 2017, upheld US President Donald Trump's hard line on trade during his time in office.

"Ambassador Hagerty is honoured to have represented the President and the American people in his work to advance the US-Japan alliance, the cornerstone of peace and prosperity in the Pacific," the embassy said in a statement.

Trump announced on Twitter on Friday that Hagerty will run to be the next senator from Tennessee after longtime Republican veteran Lamar Alexander announced in December he would not seek re-election in 2020, and that he had Trump's full endorsement.

