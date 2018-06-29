US ambassador unconvinced China willing to make fast progress on trade

U.S. ambassador to China Terry Branstad on Friday said the U.S. government is not convinced the Chinese are willing to make enough progress soon enough on trade issues, as the two countries remain locked in spiralling disputes.

BEIJING: U.S. ambassador to China Terry Branstad on Friday said the U.S. government is not convinced the Chinese are willing to make enough progress soon enough on trade issues, as the two countries remain locked in spiralling disputes.

Branstad said he is hopefully there is still a chance to address non-tariff barriers and loss of intellectual property, speaking at the opening of a financial forum in Beijing.

Advertisement

There is likely to be a stronger law to strengthen security reviews by the Committee on Foreign Investments in the United States, or CFIUS, which he thinks is the right way to deal with investment issue, Branstad added.

(Reporting by Michael Martina; Writing by Christian Shepherd; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)