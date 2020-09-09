US becoming driver of militarisation in South China Sea: Wang Yi

Asia

US becoming driver of militarisation in South China Sea: Wang Yi

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas meets with China&apos;s Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Berlin
China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi addresses the media during a joint news conference with German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas (not pictured) as part of a meeting in Berlin, Germany September 1, 2020. Michael Sohn/Pool via REUTERS
(Updated: )

Bookmark

HONG KONG: The Chinese government's senior diplomat, state councillor Wang Yi, said on Wednesday (Sep 9) the United States is directly intervening in territorial and maritime disputes in the South China Sea due to its own political needs.

It is becoming the biggest driver of militarisation in the region, Wang said.

READ: Taiwan reports multiple Chinese fighters to its southwest

READ: China to hold more military drills off northeast, east coasts

He made the remark in a video conference with foreign ministers at an ASEAN summit.

"Peace and stability is China's greatest strategic interest in the South China Sea. It is also the common strategic aspiration of China and ASEAN countries," Wang said in a statement posted on the foreign ministry's website.

Wang said China is willing to communicate and have dialogue with the United States in order to achieve cooperation.

Last month, the United States blacklisted 24 Chinese companies and targeted individuals it said were part of construction and military actions in the South China Sea, its first such sanctions move against Beijing over the disputed strategic waterway.

Source: Reuters/ga

Tagged Topics

Bookmark